Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo suffered an eye injury against the Miami Heat during Game 1 of their first-round matchup.

Oladipo was poked in the left eye and is questionable to return. — Pat Boylan (@PatBoylanPacers) August 18, 2020

Oladipo, 28, took a hit to the eye in the first quarter.

The veteran is one of the Pacers’ best players. He is averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest this season.

The 6-foot-4 guard returned from a ruptured quadriceps tendon injury in January. As a matter of fact, Oladipo was on the fence about joining the Pacers in the bubble at one point.

Now, he’s hoping to help the Pacers advance passed the Heat.

The Pacers concluded the 2019-20 season with the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.