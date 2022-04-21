Report: Clint Capela to miss Game 3 vs. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have already taken a commanding 2-0 series lead in their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

With Game 3 set to be played on Friday, the Hawks got some bad news regarding big man Clint Capela. According to Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, Capela will miss the contest.

Nate McMillan said Clint Capela is out for tomorrow’s Game 3 against Miami. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 21, 2022

Capela was inactive for the first two games of the series with a knee injury, and it looks like he is not yet ready to suit up again.

It’s certainly a major blow for the Hawks, who have struggled mightily against the tough and experienced Heat.

In Game 1, the Heat dominated their way to a 115-91 victory. While Game 2 was more competitive, the Heat still managed to win by double figures. Now, the Heat will look to close things out and complete a four-game sweep.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Heat have looked every bit like the championship contenders that many fans believe they are. Though many basketball pundits wrote the Heat off throughout the season, they have remained resolute in their goals.

Different players have shown up for the Heat in both of their playoff wins so far. In Game 1, it was Duncan Robinson who led the Heat in scoring with a scorching 27 points off the bench. He went 8-for-9 from deep.

In Game 2, it was Jimmy Butler who paced Miami, proving once again proved that he’s one of the best in the business when the stakes are high. He dropped 45 points, going 15-for-25 from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

The Heat will look to continue their dominant ways in Game 3.