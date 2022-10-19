Report: Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine out vs. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will get their 2022-23 campaign rolling on Wednesday night in a game against the Chicago Bulls.

While the Bulls have a lot of talented players on their roster, some of them will not play in Wednesday night’s game.

Guard Lonzo Ball has already been ruled out after undergoing knee surgery recently, and now star guard Zach LaVine will also miss the game.

Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine (left knee management) will miss tonight’s opener vs. Heat. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2022

The news certainly comes as a bummer for casual NBA fans who simply want to see a good game filled with star talent. However, LaVine’s absence can only be seen as good news for fans who want to see the Heat start the season off with a 1-0 record.

With LaVine and Ball both out, the Bulls will have to rely on players like DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams to get things rolling for the team.

As for the Heat, they’re dealing with a couple of injuries as well. Veteran guard Victor Oladipo will miss his team’s opener, and so will big man Omar Yurtseven. Miami surely hopes to have them back as soon as possible.

As for the Heat’s stars, all of them seem ready to go at full strength.

Jimmy Butler will look to pick up where he left off in last season’s playoffs. Bam Adebayo surely has the intention of once again proving that he is one of the league’s best two-way big men. Kyle Lowry would love to put in a better showing this season after a somewhat middling first season with the team.

One player fans will definitely be keeping an eye on is shooting guard Tyler Herro. He recently signed a sizable contract extension with the team, and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year seems to have his sights set on even greater accomplishments this season.

The Heat were just one win away from advancing to the 2022 NBA Finals, and they clearly have the goal of getting over that hump this season. The journey toward that goal, of course, begins Wednesday.