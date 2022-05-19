Report: Boston Celtics upgrade Al Horford’s status for Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals

Boston Celtics center Al Horford could play in Thursday night’s important Game 2 matchup against the Miami Heat after the Celtics upgraded his status to questionable.

The Celtics have upgraded Al Horford (health and safety protocols) to questionable for Game 2 against Miami. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 19, 2022

Horford was unavailable for the Celtics during Tuesday night’s Game 1. That absence removed from the Celtics’ lineup a key rebounder, with the team going down to a 118-107 defeat.

The 35-year-old veteran is in his second stint with the Celtics after first playing with them from 2016 to 2019. After spending the next two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively, he was traded back to the Celtics last year.

Having Horford back in the lineup could be pivotal for the Celtics, who don’t want to return home to Boston down two games in the series.

The Celtics are looking to make it back to the Finals for the first time since 2010.