- Report: Boston Celtics upgrade Al Horford’s status for Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals
- Report: Boston Celtics to be without key role player in Game 2 vs. Miami Heat
- Max Strus strongly shuts down idea that he wants revenge against Celtics in ECF
- Jay Williams: ‘Jimmy Butler’s name belongs in the same breath with Michael Jordan’
- Jimmy Butler’s message to Stephen A. Smith: ‘You and everybody else have slept on me’
- Report: Jimmy Butler wondered if his heated altercation with Erik Spoelstra during the regular season was a ‘breaking point’
- Jimmy Butler’s savage comments after Game 1 win: ‘I like physicality, I want to run into people and see who falls down first’
- Dwyane Wade gives Jimmy Butler his flowers after masterful Game 1 performance vs. Celtics
- Report: Boston Celtics lose 2 starters ahead of ECF Game 1 vs. Miami Heat
- Scout bashes Tyler Herro, says he hasn’t shown he’s a productive option behind Jimmy Butler
Report: Boston Celtics upgrade Al Horford’s status for Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals
- Updated: May 19, 2022
Boston Celtics center Al Horford could play in Thursday night’s important Game 2 matchup against the Miami Heat after the Celtics upgraded his status to questionable.
The Celtics have upgraded Al Horford (health and safety protocols) to questionable for Game 2 against Miami.
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 19, 2022
Horford was unavailable for the Celtics during Tuesday night’s Game 1. That absence removed from the Celtics’ lineup a key rebounder, with the team going down to a 118-107 defeat.
The 35-year-old veteran is in his second stint with the Celtics after first playing with them from 2016 to 2019. After spending the next two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively, he was traded back to the Celtics last year.
Having Horford back in the lineup could be pivotal for the Celtics, who don’t want to return home to Boston down two games in the series.
The Celtics are looking to make it back to the Finals for the first time since 2010.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login