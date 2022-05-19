- Report: Boston Celtics to be without key role player in Game 2 vs. Miami Heat
Report: Boston Celtics to be without key role player in Game 2 vs. Miami Heat
- Updated: May 19, 2022
The Boston Celtics will be without the services of point guard Derrick White for Thursday night’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Boston Celtics say Derrick White is out tonight against the Miami Heat due to personal reasons.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 19, 2022
White began the 2021-22 NBA season as a member of the San Antonio Spurs before being dealt to the Celtics in February. He ended up starting four of the 26 regular season games he played for the Celtics.
During his time on the court in a Celtics uniform, White has averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. More importantly, he was part of a Boston lineup that showed considerable improvement after the deal was made.
While White’s statistical numbers aren’t eye-opening, it’s clear that he’s an effective player whose absence could hurt the Celtics. With the Miami Heat already up 1-0 in the series, the Celtics don’t want to head back home facing an imposing 2-0 deficit.
