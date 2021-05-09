- Report: Boston Celtics issue major injury update on Jaylen Brown ahead of game vs. Miami Heat
- Anthony Edwards makes it clear he approves of Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns talking trash
- Bam Adebayo offers hilarious reason why Boston Celtics were ‘not my worry’ after Miami Heat win
- Video: Jimmy Butler talks trash to Karl-Anthony Towns, says he’s ‘soft as baby s–t’
- Report: Miami Heat update injury report for Friday’s matchup vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Video: Zaire Wade does his best LeBron James impersonation on the basketball court
- Report: Miami Heat likely to look for replacement for Dewayne Dedmon if he explores free agency
- Report: Joe Johnson ‘intrigued’ by Miami Heat, likes Jimmy Butler’s role with team
- Report: Bucks aimed great deal of frustration at Mike Budenholzer after they lost to Heat in last year’s playoffs
- League executives and scouts agree that the Miami Heat will be the toughest out in the play-in tournament
Report: Boston Celtics issue major injury update on Jaylen Brown ahead of game vs. Miami Heat
- Updated: May 9, 2021
The Boston Celtics will be missing a key piece of their lineup for their Sunday matchup against the Miami Heat with Jaylen Brown out because of a sprained right ankle.
Significant Celtics injury update for today vs. Heat:
Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) – OUT
Robert Williams (left foot turf toe) – PROBABLE
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 9, 2021
Brown’s absence for the third straight game removes a player who’s a central facet of the Celtics offense. He’s averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season.
That hole in the Celtics’ lineup comes at a crucial time as they battle the Heat for the sixth seed in the upcoming NBA playoffs. Entering Sunday’s game, the Heat have a one-game edge over the Celtics with five games left on both teams’ regular season schedules.
The reason that the seeding is so pivotal is that the seventh through 10th seeds in both conferences will have to compete in a play-in tournament that could result in a team’s season quickly ending.
The upcoming game on Sunday is the first of two straight games in Boston between the two teams, with the latter contest taking place on Tuesday night.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login