Report: Bam Adebayo’s status downgraded for game in which he’s set to receive major honor from Miami Heat

Friday night figures to be a special one for Miami Heat youngster Bam Adebayo, as the Heat are set to raise a banner honoring his role in bringing home a gold medal from last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Unfortunately, it sounds like there’s a chance the star of the evening isn’t going to be able to suit up for the game. Adebayo is listed as questionable on Miami’s injury report.

He’s dealing with a bruise to his right knee.

Bam Adebayo downgraded from probable to questionable on Heat injury report for tonight vs. Hornets at FTX Arena (right knee bruise). Kyle Lowry (elbow) still probable. Heat raising Adebayo's Tokyo Olympic banner tonight. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 29, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets are a quality opponent, and the Heat would obviously like to have Adebayo available if possible. Only time will tell if he’s able to take the floor.

The 24-year-old’s campaign is off to a strong start. Through four games, he’s averaging 19.3 points, 12.8 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He’s shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.

Bam Adebayo is simply a marvel. Look at this transition basket from the Heat Center pic.twitter.com/CS07D9QOJX — E'Twaun Paramoore (Second Edition) (@MarcoRomo_) October 22, 2021

Adebayo is in his fifth season at the NBA level, and some folks are expecting this to be his best year yet.

On a more positive note related to injuries, Kyle Lowry is still listed as probable for Miami for Friday. The newcomer has already missed one game this season, but it sounds like there’s a good chance he’ll be able to go against Charlotte.

Lowry is looking to find his footing with his new team. The six-time All-Star is off to a somewhat sluggish start with the Heat, averaging 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest.

The veteran has been struggling to knock down shots. He’s shooting just 29.6 percent from the field so far. It’s very early, however, and he has plenty of time to turn things around.

Miami is hoping to earn its fourth win of the 2021-22 season on Friday.