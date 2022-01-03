Report: 9 players out ahead of Miami Heat’s Monday matchup vs. Golden State Warriors

The Miami Heat have updated a lengthy injury report ahead of their matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Bam Adebayo (thumb), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), KZ Okpala (wrist) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are all out for Monday’s contest due to injury. They are also joined by Marcus Garrett, Udonis Haslem, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent who are out due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Strus reportedly has cleared the league’s protocols, but it is likely that he needs time to ramp up his conditioning before returning to the lineup.

Damn, P.J. TUCKER has been upgraded to questionable for tonight vs. Warriors and is on the way to San Francisco. No definitive word if he plays. Max Strus apparently also has cleared protocols. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 3, 2022

The bright side for Miami is that it could get forward and defensive anchor P.J. Tucker back in the lineup against Golden State. He is listed as questionable.

Tucker has missed Miami’s last six games since sustaining a leg injury back on Dec. 19.

The Heat will have their work cut out for them on Monday as Golden State currently has the best record in the NBA at 28-7.

Miami should be able to hold its own with Jimmy Butler in the lineup, as the Heat are 23-14 on the season and hold the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Injuries have played a big role in Miami’s 2021-22 season, but the Heat have found a way to get contributions from some unlikely sources to stay amongst the best teams in the Eastern Conference so far this season.

The Heat and Warriors are scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EST at Chase Center.