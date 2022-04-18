Report: 5 Miami Heat rotation players listed as questionable for Game 2 vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Miami Heat have listed five players as questionable, including star big man Bam Adebayo, for Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Adebayo is listed as questionable with a quadriceps contusion, joining Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Markieff Morris and P.J. Tucker. Guard Gabe Vincent is listed as probable with a toe contusion.

While Miami is listing five players as questionable, only Morris failed to play in the team’s Game 1 win over the Hawks. The Heat dominated Atlanta from start to finish, taking Game 1 by a score of 115-91.

Adebayo didn’t have his best game, as he shot just 1-of-5 from the field and had six points. The University of Kentucky product chipped in six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in the victory as well.

The Heat were dominant on the defensive end of the floor, as they held All-Star guard Trae Young to just 1-for-12 shooting from the field. Young finished the game with eight points, four assists and six turnovers.

The bright side for Miami is that none of the players on the injury report are doubtful, which means there is still a good chance that everyone will be able to go on Tuesday.

The Heat are looking to showcase why they earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season by making quick work of the Hawks in the first round. Atlanta made the Eastern Conference Finals last season, but it was forced to play in the league’s play-in tournament just to make the playoffs this season.

The Heat and Hawks are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from FTX Arena in Miami on Tuesday night.