- Report: 5 Miami Heat rotation players listed as questionable for Game 2 vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Tyler Herro on other East teams getting more national attention than the Miami Heat: ‘We don’t want attention’
- Video: Bam Adebayo’s live, candid reaction to finding out he’s not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year
- Trae Young on the Atlanta Hawks dropping Game 1 to the Miami Heat: ‘I’m very confident we’ll turn this around’
- Video: Jimmy Butler and Trae Young get into a dust-up during Game 1
- 5 keys to the Miami Heat winning their first-round series vs. the Atlanta Hawks
- Miami Heat list 5 players on injury report for their 1st game of 2022 NBA Playoffs
- Charles Barkley doesn’t believe Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro can be closers for the Miami Heat
- Video: Skip Bayless picks the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals over the Memphis Grizzlies
- Report: P.J. Tucker trending towards being available for Miami Heat in Game 1
Report: 5 Miami Heat rotation players listed as questionable for Game 2 vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Updated: April 18, 2022
The Miami Heat have listed five players as questionable, including star big man Bam Adebayo, for Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks.
Adebayo is listed as questionable with a quadriceps contusion, joining Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Markieff Morris and P.J. Tucker. Guard Gabe Vincent is listed as probable with a toe contusion.
Bam Adebayo shows up on Heat injury report for Tuesday vs. Hawks:
Questionable:
Bam Adebayo, Quadriceps; Contusion
Dewayne Dedmon, Ankle; Sprain
Haywood Highsmith, Hip Flexor; Strain
Markieff Morris,Hip Flexor; Strain
PJ Tucker, Calf; Strain
Probable:
Gabe Vincent, Toe contusion
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 18, 2022
While Miami is listing five players as questionable, only Morris failed to play in the team’s Game 1 win over the Hawks. The Heat dominated Atlanta from start to finish, taking Game 1 by a score of 115-91.
Adebayo didn’t have his best game, as he shot just 1-of-5 from the field and had six points. The University of Kentucky product chipped in six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in the victory as well.
The Heat were dominant on the defensive end of the floor, as they held All-Star guard Trae Young to just 1-for-12 shooting from the field. Young finished the game with eight points, four assists and six turnovers.
The bright side for Miami is that none of the players on the injury report are doubtful, which means there is still a good chance that everyone will be able to go on Tuesday.
The Heat are looking to showcase why they earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season by making quick work of the Hawks in the first round. Atlanta made the Eastern Conference Finals last season, but it was forced to play in the league’s play-in tournament just to make the playoffs this season.
The Heat and Hawks are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from FTX Arena in Miami on Tuesday night.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login