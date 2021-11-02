Report: 3 Dallas Mavericks players ruled out for game Tuesday’s game vs. Miami Heat

The Dallas Mavericks will be without three key players against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Mavs guard Trey Burke will be out of action due to health and safety protocols while big men Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis will be sidelined due to injury issues.

Per Mavericks:

Trey Burke (health and safety protocols), Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain), and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will all miss tonight’s game against Miami. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 2, 2021

The Mavs hold a 4-2 record this season.

Burke, 28, is averaging 5.3 points and 1.3 assists per game this season. He’s played in just three games, though.

Porzingis, who is one of the franchise’s highest-paid players, will be missing his fourth consecutive contest on Tuesday night. The veteran has battled injuries over the course of his career. In fact, he played in just 43 contests last season.

The 26-year-old is putting up a career-low 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season. The star is expected to be a power player next to superstar Luka Doncic.

As for Kleber, he will be missing his first game of the season. The 6-foot-10 pro is averaging 7.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season.

On the Heat’s side, they may be without star Bam Adebayo. The big man did not play in the team’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday evening due to a left knee bruise.

The 24-year-old Adebayo is off to a dominant start this season. He’s putting up a career-best 20.6 points and 14.0 rebounds per game this season.

Furthermore, the Heat hold an encouraging 5-1 record. They are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Heat star Jimmy Butler is in the MVP discussion for his superb start to the season.

Tuesday’s contest between both teams will be a fun battle between Butler and Doncic.