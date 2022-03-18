Oklahoma City Thunder release ugly injury report ahead of Friday’s contest vs. Miami Heat

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat are set to face off against each other on Friday night in Miami, and it looks like the Thunder will be a bit undermanned.

Many of the Thunder’s key players will miss the contest while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, arguably the team’s most talented player, is questionable for the match.

Thunder injury report for tonight vs. Heat: Luguentz Dort (shoulder) out

Derrick Favors (back) out

Josh Giddey (hip) out

Ty Jerome (hernia) out

Mike Muscala (ankle) out

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) out

Kenrich Williams (knee) out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) questionable — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) March 18, 2022

This is the second and final meeting between the Heat and Thunder this season. The Heat beat the Thunder 103-90 in Oklahoma City back in November.

The two teams are trending in opposite directions. The Heat are currently first in the Eastern Conference with a strong 46-24 record. Meanwhile, the Thunder are currently 20-49 and have lost seven straight contests.

It seems like the Thunder are happy to have a poor record this season in order to acquire a high draft pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The team has multiple solid young players on its roster, including Josh Giddey, Lu Dort and Darius Bazley.

As for the Heat, they are looking to get themselves ready for the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Miami currently holds a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks for the top seed in the East. The Heat surely want to have home-court advantage in as many potential playoff series as possible.

Friday night will mark the conclusion of a lengthy seven-game home stand for the Heat. They will then travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night before having four straight games back at home.

The Heat are looking to win their 26th game at home this season. Friday’s game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT.