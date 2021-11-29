Nikola Jokic’s status revealed for highly anticipated Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets game

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic reportedly is questionable for the team’s matchup with the Miami Heat on Monday.

Jokic, who was suspended one game for his blindside hit on Heat forward Markieff Morris the last time these two teams played, has missed Denver’s last four games.

The Heat will also be without several other key pieces, as Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and P..J Dozier will all miss Monday’s game. Rookie guard Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland is listed as questionable.

Nuggets' injury report for Monday at Heat:

Nikola Jokic, questionable, wrist sprain

Bones Hyland, questionable, ankle sprain

PJ Dozier, out, ACL sprain

Jamal Murray, out, knee management

Michael Porter Jr., out, lower-back pain — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 28, 2021

While Miami would have a much easier time beating Denver if Jokic is unable to go, there is a sense that the team would like to beat the Nuggets with him on the court after what transpired in their last meeting.

Jokic’s actions have knocked Morris out of the lineup for the past 10 games with whiplash, and it has made Miami’s bench even thinner early on in the season.

The reigning MVP has been dominant this season when he’s on the court, as he is averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Miami would love to get payback on Jokic by beating the Nuggets on Monday, but it remains to be seen if he will be healthy enough to suit up.

The Heat have won six of their last eight games and continue to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference so far this season.

Miami and Denver are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from FTX Arena in Miami.