Miami Heat’s latest update on Tyler Herro ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. Detroit Pistons
- Updated: December 19, 2021
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro’s status for the team’s Sunday game against the Detroit Pistons remains questionable due to his nagging quad injury.
#MIAvsDET INJURY UPDATE: Coach Spo says Tyler Herro (quad) and Marcus Garrett (eye) are going through their pregame routines and are both questionable to play tonight vs the Pistons.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 19, 2021
Herro has missed the Heat’s last two games, which has taken a huge offensive weapon out of the team’s lineup. For the season, Herro is averaging 20.3 points per game and connecting on 38.2 percent of his 3-pointers.
Despite Herro’s absence, the Heat have managed to win four of their last five games. and enter Sunday’s matchup with an 18-12 season record.
That recent success has come despite being without key players such as Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, who have also been sidelined by injuries.
The Heat’s contest against the Pistons marks the end of a four-game road trip, with a four-game home stand set to begin on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers.
