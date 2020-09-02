- Jimmy Butler Addresses Giannis Antetokounmpo Not Guarding Him in Game 1
- Report: Miami Heat Tried to Trade Bam Adebayo to San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard
- Jimmy Butler Sends Impassioned Warning to Rest of NBA: ‘I’m So F—— Locked in’
- Goran Dragic Calls Dwyane Wade ‘Best Closer in the History of This Sport’
- Report: NBA Executive Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Join Miami Heat If He Loses in 2nd Round
- Video: Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley Share Special Moment After Thrilling Miami Heat Win
- Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Mad at Reporter That Asks Why He Didn’t Guard Jimmy Butler
- Jimmy Butler’s Savage Reason for Not Bringing Any Family Members to NBA Bubble
- Dwyane Wade Formally Introduces the NBA to ‘Playoff Jimmy’
- Joel Embiid Shows Love to Jimmy Butler After Career Night in Series of Cryptic Tweets
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Online and on TV
- Updated: September 2, 2020
The Miami Heat will look to take a commanding lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in their best-of-seven series on Wednesday evening.
Here’s when and how to watch the Heat take on the No. 1-seeded Bucks online and on TV:
Date and Time: Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. EST.
TV Channels: ESPN, Fox Sports Sun
Live Stream: Watch Heat vs. Bucks here
Odds: Heat -5.5 | O/U: 221.5
The Heat shocked the Bucks in Game 1 of their series earlier this week. They won the game, 115-104, after a historic scoring night from All-Star Jimmy Butler.
Butler enjoyed a career playoff performance and poured in 40 points on the night. He scored 15 of his points in the final quarter, including several massive buckets in the final minutes of the game.
Butler was helped by a fantastic performance from veteran guard Goran Dragic, who contributed 27 points, six rebounds and five assists.
As for the Bucks, defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a near triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
If the Heat can win on Wednesday, they’ll be just two wins away from the Eastern Conference Finals.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login