Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 4 Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Online and on TV
- Updated: September 6, 2020
The Miami Heat will look to sweep the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday.
Here’s when and how to watch the Heat take on the No. 1-seeded Bucks in Game 4 online and on TV:
Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
TV Channels: ABC
Live Stream: Watch Heat vs. Bucks here
Odds: Heat -1.0 | O/U: 220.0
The Heat have been completely dominant in the second-round series as they hold a bold 3-0 lead.
Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler is a huge reason why the Heat are experiencing so much success. Butler is averaging 27.7 points in the second round on the Bucks.
Over the course of the 2020 postseason, he’s putting up 23.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.
As for Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, he has struggled to put his MVP stamp on the series. The big man is averaging just 22.7 points in the second-round series versus the Heat.
However, Antetokounmpo is dealing with an ankle injury. Although the international standout was listed as questionable to play in Game 4, he will take the floor on Sunday afternoon.
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (right ankle sprain) is planning to play in Game 4 today vs. Miami, sources tell ESPN. (Tip is on ABC, 3:30 PM ET)
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2020
