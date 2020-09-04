- Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 3 Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Online and on TV
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 3 Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Online and on TV
- Updated: September 4, 2020
The Miami Heat will look to sprint out to a 3-0 series lead on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Here’s when and how to watch the Heat take on the No. 1-seeded Bucks in Game 3 online and on TV:
Date and Time: Friday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. EST.
TV Channels: TNT
Live Stream: Watch Heat vs. Bucks here
Odds: Bucks -5 | O/U: 223
The Heat have stunned the Bucks in Games 1 and 2 so far in the series.
Jimmy Butler was fortunate enough to draw a foul on Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as time expired to seal the Game 2 victory.
Butler also scored 40 points in the Heat’s Game 1 win. Miami could take a commanding lead on the series with a victory on Friday.
Goran Dragic poured in 23 points in Game 2. Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee, scoring 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting.
Miami would be just a game away from the Eastern Conference Finals with a win.
