The Miami Heat will take on the Boston Celtics in a pivotal Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

Here is when and how you can watch the Heat take on the Celtics online and on TV:

Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 23 at 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channels: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch Heat vs. Celtics here

Odds: Celtics -3.5 | O/U: 212

The Heat are looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 4.

Miami is coming off of a tough loss in Game 3 to Boston. The Heat struggled shooting the ball, as they went just 38.8 percent from the floor and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Celtics got a huge boost in the return of forward Gordon Hayward in Game 3. He came off the bench and scored six points in 31 minutes, but his presence was important for this young Celtics team.

However, Miami overcame huge deficits in both Game 1 and Game 2 to get out to a 2-0 series lead.

The Heat are on a quest to make their first NBA Finals since the 2013-14 season.

Meanwhile, Boston is looking to make its first NBA Finals with Celtics head coach Brad Stevens leading the way.