Miami Heat release lengthy injury report for Thursday’s game vs. Washington Wizards

The Miami Heat and Washington Wizards will face off on Thursday in Miami. Both teams are off to fantastic starts this season, and it figures to be a great matchup.

The Heat recently released their injury report for the contest, and it includes some key players.

Perhaps the two most notable players included in the report are Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Herro is listed as questionable due to a wrist injury. Adebayo, meanwhile, is listed as probable despite a knee issue.

Herro has not missed a game yet this season, and he’s hoping that will remain the case after Thursday’s contest.

The youngster is working on the best year of his young career so far. Over 15 games, he’s averaging 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

He has also been very efficient as a shooter, knocking down 45.4 percent of his shots from the field and 38.9 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Adebayo, meanwhile, has missed three games this season, including two straight. Although the Heat have found a way to go 3-0 in games without Adebayo this season, the squad is certainly hoping to have the star big man available against the Wizards.

Over 12 contests this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 19.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He’s shooting 50.3 percent from the field.

The Heat are 10-5 on the young season and have a chance to gain some ground in the Eastern Conference standings with a win on Thursday. Time will tell if the team can earn a victory over a quality opponent in the Wizards.