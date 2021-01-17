- Report: Miami Heat release injury report for Monday’s matchup vs. Detroit Pistons
Report: Miami Heat release injury report for Monday’s matchup vs. Detroit Pistons
- Updated: January 17, 2021
The Miami Heat will have at least three players missing from their lineup when they take the court on Monday afternoon for their home matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
Heat injury report for Monday vs. Pistons:
Jimmy Butler, health and safety protocols, out
Avery Bradley, health and safety protocols, out
Meyers Leonard, shoulder, out
Tyler Herro, neck, questionable
Gabe Vincent, knee, probable
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 17, 2021
The absence of Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley will mark the fourth consecutive missed game for each player due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
In the case of Meyers Leonard, his nagging shoulder injury will also mark his fourth straight absence, with the veteran having played in only three games during the early portion of the 2020-21 campaign.
Second-year guard Tyler Herro had played in the Heat’s first 10 games, but was unable to take the court in Saturday night’s loss to the Pistons.
Gabe Vincent has started three of the four games he’s seen action in for the Heat this season and is averaging 14.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.
The Heat hope to put an end to their current three-game losing streak, a skid that began after the team saw a good portion of its lineup sidelined because of the aforementioned safety protocols.
Following Monday’s clash against the Pistons, the Heat are scheduled to play consecutive road games against the Toronto Raptors later in the week.
