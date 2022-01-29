- Miami Heat release injury report for Saturday’s matchup vs. Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat release injury report for Saturday’s matchup vs. Toronto Raptors
- Updated: January 29, 2022
The Miami Heat will be in action on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.
Ahead of the matchup, the Heat released their injury report. Jimmy Butler is listed as probable for the contest. Unfortunately, a few Heat players will remain sidelined, including Kyle Lowry.
Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation) listed as probable for tonight's game vs. Raptors.
Heat will remain without Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo and Chris Silva.
Fred VanVleet remains questionable for the Raptors with right knee soreness.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 29, 2022
Butler has missed 18 games so far in the 2021-22 campaign, and the Heat are certainly hoping that number won’t get much bigger before the season ends. It sounds as though he’ll likely be able to play on Saturday.
Butler is having a stellar season, as he’s averaging 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. The veteran is knocking down 48.2 percent of his shots from the field.
As for Lowry, he has missed six straight games. The Heat have done well in his absence, but they’ll surely be happy to have him back when he’s able to return to action.
Lowry is averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game this season while shooting 41.2 percent from the field. He has made a nice impact in his first season with the Heat.
Miami is currently on a three-game winning streak, and the team will look to stretch it to four on Saturday. The Heat still hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 32-17 record.
The Raptors, meanwhile, are 23-23 on the season. If the season were to end today, Toronto would find itself in the play-in. The team is obviously hoping to win enough games in the regular season to make the playoffs without having to navigate the play-in tournament.
