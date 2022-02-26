Miami Heat release injury report for Saturday night’s contest vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Miami Heat will effectively be at full strength for their Saturday night home matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dewayne Dedmon (back) questionable for Heat tonight vs. visiting Spurs. He has missed last three games. Victor Oladipo (knee), Markieff Morris (neck) remain out. No other players on Heat 1:30 p.m. injury report. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 26, 2022

Dewayne Dedmon could make his return after missing the team’s past three games.

The fact that Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris are listed as out for the game should come as no surprise to Heat fans. Oladipo has yet to take the court for the Heat this season while Morris continues to battle back from a November injury.

Miami enters Saturday night’s game in a tie with the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the Eastern Conference. Each team currently has a 39-21 mark, with the Heat looking to continue their recent success in which they’ve won seven of their last eight contests.

That surge began on Feb. 3 against the Spurs on the road, where the Heat collected a 112-95 victory. In that contest, the Heat took control of the game during the second and third quarters, outscoring their opponents 67-47.

On Friday night, the Heat played in their first game since the All-Star break and delivered an impressive 115-100 road win over the New York Knicks. Tyler Herro came off the bench to lead the Heat with 25 points while Jimmy Butler pitched in 23 points.

The Spurs enter their matchup against the Heat with a 24-36 record and are currently battling for a spot in the league’s play-in tournament.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will no doubt impart to his team the dangers of looking past the Spurs. That potential lack of focus could be related to the fact that the Heat will take on the Bulls on Monday night at FTX Arena.