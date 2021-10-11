 Miami Heat release injury report for Monday night's game vs. Charlotte Hornets - Heat Nation
Jimmy Butler and Danuel House

The Miami Heat released their injury report for tonight’s preseason matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.

Miami will be without star Jimmy Butler (illness) as the team tries to maintain a perfect preseason record.

The Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-105 in their last preseason game on Friday, Oct. 8.

Butler has missed all but one of Miami’s preseason contests this year.

The Heat aren’t worried about the All-Star getting up to speed, and it will give the team a chance to look at other young players or rotation players ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Heat and Hornets are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m EST from FTX Arena in Miami.

