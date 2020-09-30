- Report: Miami Heat release injury report for Game 1 of NBA Finals
Report: Miami Heat release injury report for Game 1 of NBA Finals
- Updated: September 29, 2020
The Miami Heat released their injury report for Game 1 of the NBA Finals and luckily for Miami, it seems that all of its rotation players are healthy.
Heat injury report for Wednesday vs. Lakers:
Chris Silva (groin) questionable.
Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable.
Lakers nothing listed beyond players listed as probable.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 29, 2020
The Heat have had a relatively healthy postseason. It has helped the team go 12-3 through its first three playoff series.
Now, Miami faces its toughest challenge yet. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are also 12-3 this postseason, and they haven’t allowed a series to go more than five games.
The Heat will have their hands full but having a fully healthy roster is important.
Miami thrives by beating teams with its depth, so having all of the potential bodies to throw at James and star Anthony Davis is a bonus.
Game 1 is scheduled to be played on Wednesday night from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.
The Heat are looking to win their first title since the 2012-13 season.
