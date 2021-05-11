- Miami Heat release crucial injury report for Tuesday’s game vs. Boston Celtics
- Victor Oladipo issues emphatic 1-word response to Russell Westbrook becoming all-time triple-double leader
- Report: Miami Heat fans should be ‘surprised’ if they see Victor Oladipo soon
- Bam Adebayo believes Miami Heat still don’t know how to properly close games
- Report: Duncan Robinson could get contract worth $20M per year in free agency
- Report: Multiple members of Miami Heat organization have ‘raved’ about Dewayne Dedmon
- Report: Miami Heat update Andre Iguodala’s status for game vs. Boston Celtics
- Report: Boston Celtics issue major injury update on Jaylen Brown ahead of game vs. Miami Heat
- Anthony Edwards makes it clear he approves of Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns talking trash
- Bam Adebayo offers hilarious reason why Boston Celtics were ‘not my worry’ after Miami Heat win
Miami Heat release crucial injury report for Tuesday’s game vs. Boston Celtics
- Updated: May 11, 2021
The Miami Heat released their injury report for Tuesday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics, and it only features one name for the Heat.
Guard Victor Oladipo, who has been out of the lineup with a knee injury, is the only Heat player that won’t play in tonight’s game.
The Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams in tonight’s matchup. Brown, Boston’s second-leading scorer, is set to have season-ending surgery on his left wrist.
Heat on 1:30 p.m. NBA injury report still list Victor Oladipo (knee, out) as only injury for tonight at Boston. Celtics without Jaylen Brown (wrist) and Robert Williams (foot).
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 11, 2021
Miami is in desperate need for a win tonight as it would give the Heat a three-game cushion between themselves and Boston in the Eastern Conference standings.
Miami nearly blew a 26-point halftime lead against the Celtics on Sunday, but it held on to win 130-124.
The Celtics need a win to help improve their chances of avoiding the play-in tournament to make the final postseason field.
The Heat and Celtics will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight in Boston.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login