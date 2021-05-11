The Miami Heat released their injury report for Tuesday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics, and it only features one name for the Heat.

Guard Victor Oladipo, who has been out of the lineup with a knee injury, is the only Heat player that won’t play in tonight’s game.

The Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams in tonight’s matchup. Brown, Boston’s second-leading scorer, is set to have season-ending surgery on his left wrist.

Miami is in desperate need for a win tonight as it would give the Heat a three-game cushion between themselves and Boston in the Eastern Conference standings.

Miami nearly blew a 26-point halftime lead against the Celtics on Sunday, but it held on to win 130-124.

The Celtics need a win to help improve their chances of avoiding the play-in tournament to make the final postseason field.

The Heat and Celtics will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight in Boston.