Miami Heat provide injury update on Kyle Lowry for critical Game 4 vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Miami Heat face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night in Game 4 of their first-round series, but they will not have Kyle Lowry in the lineup.

Lowry, who injured his hamstring in Game 3 of the series, has been ruled out for Game 4.

Miami lost Game 3 against Atlanta by a score of 111-110, and Lowry was unable to play down the stretch of the game due to his hamstring ailment.

Miami will likely turn to Gabe Vincent to help fill some of Lowry’s minutes at the point guard position. The team also could rely on Jimmy Butler to facilitate the offense more with Lowry sidelined.

Lowry has been a key contributor for the Heat on both ends of the floor all season long. He is a critical reason for why the team earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season.

During the 2021-22 regular season, Lowry averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Lowry hasn’t needed to score much in the playoffs, as he’s averaging just 8.3 points per game in the series with Atlanta. However, Lowry has been crucial on the defensive end in helping the team limit All-Star guard Trae Young in the first three games of the series.

It will be interesting to see how Miami switches up its rotations in Game 4 now that Lowry has been ruled out.