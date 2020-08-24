Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler suffered an injury during Game 4 of the team’s first-round matchup versus the Indiana Pacers.

Butler, 30, has been the heart and soul of the Heat’s dominance in the first round.

They are up 3-0 against the Pacers and are looking to conduct a sweep on Monday. However, the Heat may have to do it without the services of Butler.

Before Monday’s Game 4 matchup, Butler had been averaging 24.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.0 steals per game against the Pacers.

The Heat acquired Butler last summer in a multiteam trade. He signed a four-year, $142 million contract upon landing in Miami.