- Report: Jimmy Butler and Markieff Morris ruled out for Wednesday vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Report: DeMar DeRozan could make return for Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat announce latest timetable for Bam Adebayo’s return from thumb surgery
- Erik Spoelstra says he needs to ‘do a better job’ amid the Miami Heat’s recent struggles
- Dwyane Wade thrilled after seeing Zaire throw down his 1st professional dunk
- Ja Morant’s passionate 3-word reaction after Memphis Grizzlies dominate Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade’s emphatic 2-word reaction to ‘iconic’ photo of LeBron James and son Bronny at Staples Center
- Report: Jimmy Butler expected to return to Miami Heat lineup for Monday’s game vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- P.J. Tucker shares incredibly inspiring message after receiving championship ring from Milwaukee Bucks
- Tyler Herro joins Dwyane Wade and Michael Beasley in Miami Heat history
Report: Jimmy Butler and Markieff Morris ruled out for Wednesday vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Updated: December 7, 2021
The injury bug won’t go away for the Miami Heat. They will be down two key rotation players for Wednesday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Jimmy Butler and Markieff Morris reportedly are both out for the game. Miami is also down Bam Adebayo who underwent surgery on a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb.
Miami says Jimmy Butler (tail bone) and Markieff Morris (neck) have both been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against Milwaukee.
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 7, 2021
Butler, who left Monday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies after aggravating his injury, had missed the team’s four previous games.
He saw just under 25 minutes of action in Miami’s loss to Memphis. The All-Star put up 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field (0-for-1 from beyond the arc), five rebounds, four assists and three steals before departing.
Morris, who has not appeared in a game for the Heat since a blindside shove by Nikola Jokic gave him whiplash, is making steps towards returning, as he warmed up prior to Monday’s game.
Markieff Morris on the court shooting pregame. pic.twitter.com/iBHNlEUXPL
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 7, 2021
However, it appears that the veteran forward will need a little more time to get back on the floor.
The Heat are now 14-11 on the season and have gone just 1-3 with Adebayo sidelined over the past few games.
Miami lost to the Bucks on Dec. 4 and could be facing a similar fate with so many key players out for Wednesday’s game.
The Bucks have won 10 of their last 11 games and are now the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference after a slow start to the 2021-22 season.
The Heat and Bucks are scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday from FTX Arena in Miami.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login