Report: Jimmy Butler and Markieff Morris ruled out for Wednesday vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The injury bug won’t go away for the Miami Heat. They will be down two key rotation players for Wednesday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jimmy Butler and Markieff Morris reportedly are both out for the game. Miami is also down Bam Adebayo who underwent surgery on a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb.

Miami says Jimmy Butler (tail bone) and Markieff Morris (neck) have both been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against Milwaukee. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 7, 2021

Butler, who left Monday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies after aggravating his injury, had missed the team’s four previous games.

He saw just under 25 minutes of action in Miami’s loss to Memphis. The All-Star put up 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field (0-for-1 from beyond the arc), five rebounds, four assists and three steals before departing.

Morris, who has not appeared in a game for the Heat since a blindside shove by Nikola Jokic gave him whiplash, is making steps towards returning, as he warmed up prior to Monday’s game.

However, it appears that the veteran forward will need a little more time to get back on the floor.

The Heat are now 14-11 on the season and have gone just 1-3 with Adebayo sidelined over the past few games.

Miami lost to the Bucks on Dec. 4 and could be facing a similar fate with so many key players out for Wednesday’s game.

The Bucks have won 10 of their last 11 games and are now the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference after a slow start to the 2021-22 season.

The Heat and Bucks are scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday from FTX Arena in Miami.