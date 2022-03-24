- Miami Heat list 9 players on injury report for Friday’s contest vs. New York Knicks
- Updated: March 24, 2022
The Miami Heat have released their injury report for Friday’s matchup with the New York Knicks.
The Heat will be without guard Victor Oladipo, who has not played in two of the team’s last three games. They will also be without guard Gabe Vincent, who is battling a toe injury and has missed Miami’s last two games.
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and P.J. Tucker are all listed as questionable for the game against the Knicks.
Heat injury report for tomorrow vs. Knicks:
Butler (ankle) questionable
Herro (knee) questionable
Martin (knee) questionable
Robinson (Achilles) questionable
Tucker (knee) questionable)
Oladipo (knee injury recovery) out
Vincent (toe) out
Smart (G League) out
Guy (G League) out
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) March 24, 2022
It’s not a great sign for Miami, as the team has lost two straight games and currently holds a slim lead on the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Knicks, who are currently 11th in the East, are coming off a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. That win snapped their two-game losing streak.
While New York isn’t one of the league’s best teams, it could take advantage of the Heat if several of their key rotation players are out.
The Heat have not looked like the top team in the East lately, as they lost to the Golden State Warriors, who were without many of their stars, on Wednesday night.
There’s obviously a chance that some of the players listed as questionable end up playing on Friday. The Knicks, led by R.J. Barrett, gave the Heat a tough game back on Feb. 25 in New York.
The Heat and Knicks are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EDT at FTX Arena.
