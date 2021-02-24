- Report: Goran Dragic to make long-awaited return tonight vs. Toronto Raptors
Report: Goran Dragic to make long-awaited return tonight vs. Toronto Raptors
- Updated: February 24, 2021
The Miami Heat will have a huge boost to their lineup on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.
Guard Goran Dragic is available to play after he missed nine games with an ankle injury.
#TORvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Goran Dragic (ankle) & Chris Silva (hip) are available for tonight’s game vs the Raptors.
Tyler Herro (hip) has been ruled out.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 24, 2021
Dragic was a key piece for Miami in its playoff run last season, but he has only appeared in 17 games for the Heat this season.
The 34-year-old is averaging 14.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field this season.
The Heat are without Tyler Herro, who is dealing with a hip injury, but Dragic should add some extra scoring to the Miami lineup.
The Heat and Raptors are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
Miami has won three straight as it looks to climb the Eastern Conference standings after a slow start to the season.
