The Miami Heat have announced the starting lineup for their 2020-21 opener against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, with Moe Harkless the lone player who wasn’t with the team last year.

STARTERS: Herro, Robinson, Butler, Harkless, Adebayo.

Harkless split last season between the Los Angeles Clippers and New York before signing with the Heat in free agency.

In the Heat backcourt, second-year man Tyler Herro looks to build on a strong first season, while Duncan Robinson seeks to maintain his long-range shooting touch.

The final two starters, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, now stand as the team’s core on-court leadership and are motivated to wipe away the sting of a six-game finals loss in October.

In the case of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, it is unlikely that they would have seen the court at all in this contest.

The Heat will stay on the road for a Christmas Day matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.