- Report: Miami Heat announce new starting 5 for season opener vs. Orlando Magic
- Avery Bradley identifies similarities he sees between 2019-20 Lakers and current Heat
- Miami Heat insider offers definitive reason why team pulled out of James Harden trade talks
- Charles Barkley says Miami Heat have ‘no chance’ of making Eastern Conference Finals
- Report: Miami Heat pulling out of James Harden trade talks considered ‘blow’ to Rockets leverage
- Bam Adebayo on his max extension: ‘Just because I got money doesn’t mean that I got complacent’
- Report: Chris Bosh and Paul Pierce among nominees for 2021 Hall of Fame class
- Report: Avery Bradley admits acclimating to Miami Heat has been ‘difficult’
- Here’s why Udonis Haslem urged Bam Adebayo to immediately sign max contract with Miami Heat
- Jimmy Butler issues supremely confident message about starting season after shortest offseason ever
Report: Miami Heat announce new starting 5 for season opener vs. Orlando Magic
- Updated: December 23, 2020
The Miami Heat have announced the starting lineup for their 2020-21 opener against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, with Moe Harkless the lone player who wasn’t with the team last year.
Heat stay with Harkless as starter.
STARTERS: Herro, Robinson, Butler, Harkless, Adebayo.
INACTIVE: Strus, Vincent.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 23, 2020
Harkless split last season between the Los Angeles Clippers and New York before signing with the Heat in free agency.
In the Heat backcourt, second-year man Tyler Herro looks to build on a strong first season, while Duncan Robinson seeks to maintain his long-range shooting touch.
The final two starters, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, now stand as the team’s core on-court leadership and are motivated to wipe away the sting of a six-game finals loss in October.
In the case of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, it is unlikely that they would have seen the court at all in this contest.
The Heat will stay on the road for a Christmas Day matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login