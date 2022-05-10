- Report: Miami Heat announce new starting 5 without Kyle Lowry for critical Game 5
- Updated: May 10, 2022
The Miami Heat will start guard Gabe Vincent in place of the injured Kyle Lowry in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.
It’s Vincent (in for Lowry), Butler, PJ, Strus and Bam to start Game 5 for the Heat.
— Will Manso (@WillManso) May 10, 2022
The Heat will go back to Vincent, who has already started in the postseason this year, to handle the point guard duties on Tuesday.
During the postseason in the 2021-22 campaign, Vincent is averaging 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 34.4 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Vincent played a big role for the Heat during the regular season, as he appeared in 68 games and made 27 starts. The Heat are clearly comfortable with him filling in for Lowry.
While he isn’t as good as Lowry on the offensive end, Vincent is an elite defender that should give James Harden and Tyrese Maxey some trouble.
The Heat are in need of a win to take a 3-2 series lead after they dropped Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia.
The Heat and Sixers are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from FTX Arena in Miami on Tuesday night.
