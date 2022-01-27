- Jimmy Butler reappears on Miami Heat injury report ahead of Friday’s contest vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Updated: January 27, 2022
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has landed back on the team’s injury report ahead of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a toe injury.
Butler is joined on the injury report by Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo and Chris Silva. Those five players are all listed as out for the matchup while Butler is questionable.
Heat are listing Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Markieff Morris (neck), KZ Okpala (wrist), Chris Silva (ineligible) and Victor Oladipo (knee) as out for Friday vs. visiting Clippers. Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable due to an irritated left big toe.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 27, 2022
Losing Butler would be a tough blow for Miami, as Lowry being out already leaves the Heat with less playmaking that they would like.
Butler played in Miami’s dominant 110-96 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night and had a strong game. He shot 7-for-8 from the field and finished the game with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The Clippers overcame a 35-point deficit in their win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, and they followed that up with a win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
Los Angeles is without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard at the moment, but the Heat still would like to have Butler in the lineup on Friday when they face L.A.
Butler has missed 18 games so far this season, but he has played at an All-Star level when healthy.
In the 2021-22 campaign, Butler is averaging 21.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 23.6 percent from beyond the arc.
The Heat currently hold the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-17 record. Miami will host the Clippers at 8 p.m. EST on Friday at FTX Arena.
