Report: Jimmy Butler Questionable for Wednesday's Game vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - Heat Nation

- Report: Jimmy Butler Questionable for Wednesday’s Game vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Bam Adebayo Joins Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Chris Webber With Masterful Performance
- 50 Cent Sparks Controversy After Sharing Tasteless Meme About Dwyane Wade’s Daughter
- Dwyane Wade Applauds Sabrina Ionescu’s ‘Unreal’ Accomplishment
- Bam Adebayo on Heat’s Embarrassing Loss to Cavs: ‘It Can’t Get Worse Than This’
- Miami Heat News: Biscayne Boulevard to Be Renamed Dwyane Wade Boulevard
- Dwyane Wade Dedicates Social Media Post to Kobe Bryant
- Report: Udonis Haslem May Return Next Season to Continue to Mentor Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade Details Troubling Childhood Moment When Cop Put Gun to His Head
- Dwyane Wade Sends Sincere Message to LeBron James at Retirement Ceremony
Report: Jimmy Butler Questionable for Wednesday’s Game vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Updated: February 25, 2020
After missing the Miami Heat’s last two games, there is a possibility that Jimmy Butler will return for their next game on Wednesday.
Heat lists Butler as questionable for Wolves game tomorrow. Has missed two games for personal reasons. Herro, Leonard will miss 9th game in row
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 25, 2020
Butler did not appear in the Heat’s previous two contests, both against the Cleveland Cavaliers, due to personal reasons.
They certainly could’ve used him yesterday, when they blew a 22-point third quarter lead and lost in overtime to the Cavs, 125-119.
A quick return by Butler would be greatly welcomed, as the Heat have been struggling as of late, dropping eight of their last 13 games. This recent skid has included losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, two teams with losing records.
The Heat currently stand just half a game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, who have won five of their last six games.
Miami is also without blue-chip rookie Tyler Herro, who has missed the last eight games due to a right ankle injury he sustained on Feb. 3. He was forced to miss the NBA Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend as a result.
Meyers Leonard has also missed the previous eight contests due to an ankle injury. There is currently no timetable for either player’s return.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login