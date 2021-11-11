Report: Miami Heat provide injury update on Jimmy Butler as he leaves game vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Miami Heat are engaged in a dogfight with the Los Angeles Lakers in Southern California, and they will have to play without their MVP in the second half.

Jimmy Butler had to leave the contest with an ankle injury, and his return has been ruled out.

The Heat led at halftime 57-55, and Butler struggled with seven points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field. Tyler Herro led the way by continuing his torrid play with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

The player who really hurt Miami in the first half was Lakers guard Avery Bradley, who hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points by halftime.

Miami is 7-3 and is hoping to remain near the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference. Its West Coast road trip will continue tomorrow at the Los Angeles Clippers before it takes on the Utah Jazz, who have the second-best record in the Western Conference.