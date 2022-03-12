- Report: Jimmy Butler among several key players listed as out for Heat going into clash vs. Timberwolves
- Udonis Haslem’s exuberant response to Zaire Wade talking ‘s–t’ to Dwyane Wade
- Danny Green on Chris Bosh’s iconic rebound and Miami Heat’s comeback in 2013 NBA Finals: ‘That’ll never leave me’
- Report: Miami Heat have hopes of adding another frontcourt presence alongside Bam Adebayo
- Report: Some rival executives and agents believe Tyler Herro’s next contract could be close to a max deal
- Report: Miami Heat would trade Tyler Herro for a chance to land the ‘right superior talent’
- Devin Booker heaps massive praise upon Miami Heat rising star Tyler Herro
- Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo admits that he’s ‘not even close’ to finding his rhythm again
- Report: Devin Booker to make return for Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night vs. Miami Heat
- Report: Jimmy Butler could miss Miami Heat’s showdown vs. Phoenix Suns with illness
Report: Jimmy Butler among several key players listed as out for Heat going into clash vs. Timberwolves
- Updated: March 12, 2022
The Miami Heat will face off against the surging Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, but the Heat are going to be missing out on a number of impact players in the game.
A loaded injury report was recently released for Miami. Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin are among the players already listed as out.
Heat injury report for tonight vs. 'Wolves:
Jimmy Butler (toe): out
Victor Oladipo (rest): out.
Caleb Martin (knee): out.
Markieff Morris (reconditioning): out.
Javonte Smart (G League): out.
Kyle Guy (G League): out.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 12, 2022
The Heat have dealt with a number of injuries throughout the 2021-22 NBA season.
Despite that, they have managed to gather a 45-23 record thus far and have a multi-game lead for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference right now.
They’ve won 13 of their last 16 games and continue to put themselves in fantastic position to make a deep run in the upcoming playoffs. Miami is seen as a legitimate title threat this season.
As for the Wolves, they’ll enter Saturday’s game looking to regain their winning ways. They lost to the Orlando Magic on Friday, but before that, they had gathered six wins in a row. After years of missing out on the postseason, the Wolves are currently on track to advance to the play-in tournament.
Currently sitting at the No. 7 seed, the Wolves will likely fight as hard as they can to climb higher in the Western Conference standings before the regular season ends.
As for Butler, he is likely sad to miss a chance to face a team he once played for. Butler had an ugly divorce with the Wolves a few seasons ago, and it seems like there’s still a bit of bad blood there.
With all of the absences in the Heat’s lineup, the team’s rotation will likely be quite short. Miami is going to need some players to step up in order to grab a win.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login