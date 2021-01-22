The only current question mark for the Miami Heat for their Friday night road clash against the Toronto Raptors is guard Tyler Herro, who’s still dealing with neck spasms.

On 1:30 p.m. injury report, Tyler Herro (neck spasms) still questionable for tonight's game vs. Raptors. For Toronto, Kyle Lowry (right foot soreness) and Pascal Siakam (left groin soreness) are both questionable. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 22, 2021

Herro has been unable to play in the Heat’s last three games after seening action in all of the team’s first 10 games. For the season, the second-year guard is averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

The Heat were able to win the last two games without Herro, but are still trying to bounce back from a slow start that has included dealing with COVID-19 concerns.

Friday night’s game against the Raptors is the second part of their back-to-back clashes, with the Heat coming off a 111-102 victory on Wednesday night. Following this game, the Heat will face the Brooklyn Nets in consecutive road matchups on Saturday and Monday.