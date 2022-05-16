Ime Udoka offers big updates on 2 key Celtics players ahead of Game 1 vs. Heat

On Sunday, the Miami Heat found out who they’ll be facing in the Eastern Conference finals after the Boston Celtics disposed of the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of their series.

Though the Celtics had an impressive showing in Game 7, key contributor Marcus Smart unfortunately suffered a midfoot sprain in the game. On Monday, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka offered an update on Smart as well as an update on Robert Williams’ status.

During his availability, Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 1 with a midfoot sprain he suffered during Game 7, & that Robert Williams won't have any restrictions in Game 1. Udoka said before Game 7 Williams was available but he didn't want to shift his rotation. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 16, 2022

The Celtics dominated for much of Game 7 against Milwaukee and ended up winning 109-81. Williams didn’t play, but Boston got by without him. Smart, meanwhile, had 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in the game.

It sounds likely that Williams will be fine heading into Game 1 between Boston and Miami. For that reason, the concern for the Celtics will primarily be regarding Smart’s status. Of course, he is one of the biggest leaders on the Celtics and won this season’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Smart being on the court would undoubtedly improve the Celtics’ chances of winning the series.

As for the Heat, they’re still watching how point guard Kyle Lowry’s injury progresses. Right now, it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll play in Game 1. However, Heat star Jimmy Butler appears confident the guard will be back soon.

Butler said Lowry is in good spirits and engaged and Butler said he believes Lowry is close to returning https://t.co/gGHZ0HPiDn — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 16, 2022

Luckily for the Heat, they almost certainly have the deepest roster out of the four teams remaining in the playoffs. They’ll have other great players ready to go in Game 1 if Lowry is not yet ready to return.