Erik Spoelstra reveals that Kyle Lowry intends to play in Game 3 vs. the Celtics

The Miami Heat were defeated in a lopsided affair in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but they should get back some key help in a pivotal Game 3 against the Boston Celtics.

It sounds like point guard Kyle Lowry and forward P.J. Tucker both intend to play.

Spoelstra says Lowry and Tucker will warm up tonight “with the intention to play.” — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 21, 2022

Tucker hasn’t missed a game this postseason, and with any luck, that trend will continue.

As for Lowry, he has missed four straight games due to a hamstring injury. While the Heat did not need Lowry to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in the previous playoff round, Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals made it clear that the Heat are going to need all the help they can get to snuff out a talented and determined Celtics squad.

The series is heading to Boston for Games 3 and 4. At some point, the Heat are going to need to steal a road game if they want to win the series.

In Game 2, many of the Heat’s key contributors failed to do much with the ball. Aside from Jimmy Butler, who scored 29 points in the game, just three Heat players finished with double-digit scoring figures. Two of those players, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo, came off the bench.

Hopefully, Lowry’s return will allow the Heat to spread the ball out and get more players involved in the offense. Doing so would likely lead to more success in the series going forward.