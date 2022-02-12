Brooklyn Nets release extensive injury report for Saturday’s contest vs. Miami Heat

The Brooklyn Nets will have a depleted roster when they take on the Miami Heat on Saturday night, as five players are out and two more are listed as questionable.

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tonight’s game at Miami pic.twitter.com/g9zxOchFHM — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 12, 2022

Kevin Durant’s absence from the contest isn’t a surprise, considering the fact that the superstar forward last played on Jan. 15 and has missed the Nets’ last 13 contests.

Durant’s absence has dealt a severe blow to the Nets, who have a 29-26 record entering Saturday night’s clash with the Heat. The Nets enter the matchup with a 10-game losing streak and, given their situation, appear to be ready to extend that frustrating string.

The trade of James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week allowed the Nets to acquire Ben Simmons. Simmons has yet to play this season as part of a lengthy dispute with the 76ers that eventually led to the deal.

In contrast to the chaos currently engulfing the Nets, the Heat have been thriving and enter Saturday’s game with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 36-20.

The Heat recently closed out a six-game road trip with four straight wins. The game against the Nets is the first of two consecutive home matchups, with the Dallas Mavericks scheduled next on Tuesday night.

While the Heat’s confidence will no doubt be bolstered by taking a glimpse at the Nets’ situation, they can’t afford to look past the contest.

That’s because other teams aren’t far behind the Heat for the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls are currently just one game behind them while the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks loom just a half game behind the Cavaliers and Bulls.