Atlanta Hawks release injury report for do-or-die Game 5 vs. Miami Heat

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat will look to end the Atlanta Hawks’ playoff journey on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first-round series.

As all Heat fans know, the team from South Florida currently owns a commanding 3-1 lead over the Hawks in the best-of-seven series. For that reason, every game going forward is a win-or-go-home situation for the Hawks.

Leading up to the game, the Hawks released their injury report.

The injury report is not all that shocking to see. Both Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela played in Game 4 of the series over the weekend.

As for Lou Williams, he has yet to suit up for the playoffs this season.

Ultimately, it’s starting to look like it won’t really matter who the Hawks have or don’t have on the court for the rest of the series. They’ve seemed completely outmatched by the Heat at almost every level of the game throughout the series.

Hawks star Trae Young has struggled mightily with the defensive schemes that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has drawn up.

Moreover, the Heat continue to prove that their ability to earn the No. 1 seed in the East during the 2021-22 regular season was no fluke. Jimmy Butler is playing out of his mind, and across the roster, different players have stepped up in different games to help Miami.

Now, the Heat are just one game away from advancing to the second round. Surely, nothing on the injury report will change the Heat’s goal of winning Game 5 and pushing further towards their ultimate goal.

