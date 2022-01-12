Atlanta Hawks release loaded injury report for Wednesday’s matchup vs. Miami Heat

The Atlanta Hawks released a loaded injury report ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the Miami Heat.

Atlanta will be without rookie Jalen Johnson (ankle) and veteran Solomon Hill (hamstring) in the matchup. The Hawks will also be down Clint Capela and Cam Reddish, as both players have been ruled out for Wednesday’s game.

De’Andre Hunter (questionable) and John Collins (probable) round out the report for Atlanta. It is clear the Hawks will be at less than full strength against the Heat.

The biggest injury for the Hawks may be Capela, as the team’s starting center has appeared in 36 games for the Hawks this season and is averaging 11.8 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field.

Capela and Collins are a lethal duo in the frontcourt for Atlanta, as they both are threats to catch lobs from point guard Trae Young at any moment.

The Hawks have not found the same success so far this season as they did in the 2020-21 campaign when they made the Eastern Conference Finals.

Atlanta is just 17-22 so far this season and holds the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Miami, on the other hand, has been able to play through injuries to several key players this season. The Heat are the No. 3 seed in the East ahead of this game, and Hawks head coach Nate McMillan praised Miami’s ability to stay consistent all season.

Nate McMillan says the Hawks have to “take off the tuxedos” and start playing with more force. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 12, 2022

The Hawks and Heat are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday night in Atlanta.