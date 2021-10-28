- 2 Miami Heat stars listed on injury report for Friday’s game vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Joakim Noah admits he thought Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were headed to Chicago Bulls
- James Harden’s dejected reaction after Brooklyn Nets fall to Miami Heat
- Bam Adebayo explains how the Miami Heat approached guarding Kevin Durant in win over Brooklyn Nets
- Udonis Haslem reveals the ‘worst’ fight he’s been in over the last 20 years
- Udonis Haslem declares ‘Jimmy Butler deserves a f—–g championship’ with the Miami Heat
- Udonis Haslem makes case for why Tyler Herro is on same level as Luka Doncic and Trae Young
- Udonis Haslem boldly claims Miami Heat’s Big 3 ‘don’t win none of those rings without me’
- Report: Miami Heat sign Ron Artest III to G League affiliate
- Report: Many NBA observers believe Ryan Smith made Dwyane Wade a Utah Jazz owner to ‘appease’ Donovan Mitchell
2 Miami Heat stars listed on injury report for Friday’s game vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Updated: October 28, 2021
The Miami Heat will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, but they have listed two starters on the injury report for the game.
Bam Adebayo (left knee bruise) and Kyle Lowry (right elbow bursitis) are both listed as probable for Friday’s matchup.
Bam Adebayo (left knee bruise) and Kyle Lowry (right elbow bursitis) both listed as probable for tomorrow's home game vs. Hornets.
Marcus Garrett (G League) and Victor Oladipo (right knee recovery) out.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) October 28, 2021
Adebayo and Lowry should be able to play, but there’s a chance that one or both of the players are downgraded before Friday’s game.
The Heat are 3-1 on the season with wins over the Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks.
Lowry, the team’s big ticket acquisition this offseason, is averaging 7.7 points, 7.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
Adebayo, who was an All-Star in the 2019-20 season, has gotten off to a great start averaging 19.8 points and 12.8 rebounds per game this season.
The Heat certainly hope that both players will be good to go against LaMelo Ball and company.
The Heat and Hornets are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday night.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login