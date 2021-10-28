2 Miami Heat stars listed on injury report for Friday’s game vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Miami Heat will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, but they have listed two starters on the injury report for the game.

Bam Adebayo (left knee bruise) and Kyle Lowry (right elbow bursitis) are both listed as probable for Friday’s matchup.

Adebayo and Lowry should be able to play, but there’s a chance that one or both of the players are downgraded before Friday’s game.

The Heat are 3-1 on the season with wins over the Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks.

Lowry, the team’s big ticket acquisition this offseason, is averaging 7.7 points, 7.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Adebayo, who was an All-Star in the 2019-20 season, has gotten off to a great start averaging 19.8 points and 12.8 rebounds per game this season.

The Heat certainly hope that both players will be good to go against LaMelo Ball and company.

The Heat and Hornets are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday night.