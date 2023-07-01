Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far

The Miami Heat have been active in the free agent market this offseason as they look to improve upon the roster that made the NBA Finals in the 2022-23 season.

However, Miami’s moves have not come without some casualties. The team reportedly lost guard Gabe Vincent to the Los Angeles Lakers. Vincent, who started 34 games for Miami in the 2022-23 season, agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers.

Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

The Heat also appear to be on the verge of losing sharpshooter Max Strus this offseason. Strus appears to be heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers if the sides can work out a sign-and-trade. Nothing is official on Strus yet, but there have been reports of him signing a four-year, $64 million deal that would be used in the sign-and-trade with Cleveland.

Being told San Antonio is a team to monitor in the developing three-team sign-and-trade talks that could bring Max Strus to Cleveland. The Cavaliers have been trying to find a trade for Cedi Osman this week, sources said. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 1, 2023

This part of the deal is done between Max Strus and the Cavs and has been for over an hour. A sign-and-trade is in the works. https://t.co/u0CmeWRzfZ — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) July 1, 2023

The Heat have brought back one player from the 2022-23 season’s roster and added a former Heat guard to the roster on a value deal.

Here’s a breakdown of each of Miami’s signings at this point in free agency:

Josh Richardson, Guard

Guard Josh Richardson, a former second-round pick by the Heat, reportedly is returning to the team on a two-year deal.

The deal is for the veteran minimum and includes a player option in the second season.

Richardson's deal to return to Miami includes a player option, per sources. https://t.co/IPk4mig6PP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

This is a great addition for the Heat, and head coach Erik Spoelstra reportedly convinced Richardson to take the Miami offer over a more lucrative contract.

Richardson spent the 2022-23 season playing for the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans.

A career 36.5 percent shooter from deep, Richardson should help mitigate the loss of both Vincent and Strus (should Strus get moved in a sign-and-trade) this offseason. The Heat are also getting a great value bringing in a proven player like Richardson for just the veteran minimum.

Kevin Love, Forward

Forward Kevin Love reportedly is returning to Miami this offseason.

The Heat acquired Love during the 2022-23 season when he was bought out by Cleveland. He played a big role for the team down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Kevin Love is returning to the Miami Heat, source tells AP. Josh Richardson is also a Heater again, source tells AP. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 1, 2023

In 21 regular season games for the Heat, Love averaged 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from beyond the arc.

A career 37.0 percent shooter from 3-point range, Love gives the Heat a solid option as a stretch big in the 2023-24 season. He’s also a great rebounder and outlet passer that can complement Bam Adebayo nicely in the frontcourt.

The Heat clearly are prioritizing veteran talent this offseason, and Love has a ton of playoff and NBA Finals experience from his time in Cleveland and with Miami.